Staying low-key! Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw have remained relatively private about their relationship since their 2016 wedding.

The Spider-Man 3 actor popped the question in 2015 after one year of dating, and the couple exchanged vows in Montecito, California, the following year. Weeks before tying the knot, Hinshaw shared a glimpse of her bridal shower celebrations via social media.

“Surrounded by ❤️ and 😂 yesterday. Couldn’t ask for anything more,” she captioned an April 2016 Instagram upload.

Shortly after their intimate wedding ceremony, the bride gushed over newlywed life with Grace. “It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be,” she told Us Weekly in July 2016. “Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”

The That ’70s Show alum and the Indiana native rarely post photos of one another online, but their fans have followed along as the pair’s family has grown. Hinshaw revealed her first pregnancy in August 2017, sharing a radiant selfie that kept her baby bump concealed.

“When you’re 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess ? for the first time in a whiiiiile ??” she teased in the caption.

The About Cherry star gave birth three months later. While walking the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, the twosome joked about briefly ditching the responsibilities of parenthood. “We’re doing everything!” Grace teased to Us at the awards show. “We got a babysitter tonight.”

When asked about the biggest piece of advice he’d share with expectant parents, the Valentine’s Day actor answered: “Get some sleep now and save it for [when the baby’s here].”

One year later, the model revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2, exclusively telling Us that she was “nervous” and “excited” about expanding her family. Us broke the news in August 2020 that Hinshaw gave birth, but the couple has yet to reveal the little one’s name.

Grace announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2022 that he and the LOL actress had baby No. 3 on the way. Despite their busy routines as parents, the twosome always tries to make time for one another.

“Wine and Netflix,” Hinshaw told Us in January 2019 about how she and Grace do date night at home. “We try to get some sleep when we have a babysitter, so we go to bed at 9. It’s fun stuff at the Grace household. Very exciting stuff.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Grace and Hinshaw’s love story: