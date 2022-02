2. She and Kim Have Been Friends for Years

Romulus was one of Kardashian’s best friends for more than a decade before they worked together. “The one thing I admire most about you is the fact that you are the same genuine person that I met that Monday night in NY 15 years ago,” Romulus gushed via Instagram in October 2021. “Still the most beautiful, kindest, smartest, funniest and most fun person in the room.”