A new First Boyfriend? After transferring to the University of Southern California, Sasha Obama is reportedly dating writer and director Clifton Powell Jr.

The former first daughter, 20, was first spotted with the UC Santa Barbara alum, 24, on Wednesday, April 20, while out on a walk in Los Angeles, per The Daily Mail. Though the pair didn’t show any PDA during their outing, they were photographed smiling at one another and heading off in the same car after their walk.

Just one day before the duo was first linked to one another, Michelle Obama teased that both of her daughters were dating during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the Becoming author, 58, joked on the Tuesday, April 19 episode. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives. They have grown up right before our very eyes.”

The former First Lady also reflected on quarantining with both of her daughters at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time,” Michelle explained. “Because being with them as adults, it’s fun! I love them at every age. … They are doing well and they are just amazing young women.”

Sasha isn’t the only one who comes from a prominent family. Powell is the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr., who has appeared in films like Ray, Rush Hour and the Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me. The father and son duo have also worked on several projects together, including a film that the younger Powell co-wrote.

“In the writers room with my Son Clifton Powell Jr,” the actor, 66, wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “What an Amazing Feeling when you can hire your son as a writer to work on your [next] movie project. There is nothing more rewarding as a Father and as a Man.”

The Obamas have yet to reveal how they feel about Sasha’s potential new boyfriend, but they have given 23-year-old Malia and her partner their seal of approval. In December 2020, Barack Obama revealed the family were joined by their elder daughter’s boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, for part of their time in quarantine. (The couple met in 2017 while studying at Harvard.)

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us,” he said during an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” at the time. “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

The 44th president, 60, continued: “He’s British … wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

