Letting Go of Expectations

Underwood admitted that he was previously bothered by pressure from the show’s fans to put a ring on it. “Very early on coming off of the show … I always felt like I had to defend our relationship, because it didn’t end in engagement and that’s what Bachelor fans are used to,” he told Us in May 2019. “So for the longest time I was defending and trying to set dates … now I’m just like, ‘We’re dating, we’re having fun, this is like, the [moment] that we want to really just live in.’”

He added, “We don’t, like … wanna plan anything. We don’t wanna have, like, set expectations or put any pressure on just because that’s what the show told us we had to do. We’re just enjoying being normal, a normal couple.”