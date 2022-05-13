Derick Dillard

Like his wife, Dillard has a strained relationship with the entire Duggar family and he has been vocal about Josh’s case since its start. “Praying for justice this morning,” the attorney tweeted in December 2021 at the beginning of Josh’s child pornography trial.

The Arkansas native attended multiple days of the trial to better learn the facts of Josh’s case. “We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court,” he wrote in a joint statement with Jill on their blog at the time. “After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”