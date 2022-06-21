3. He’s Written Songs For Some Major Stars

After leaving Stereo Kicks, Mann found success as a songwriter and producer for other artists. In addition to working with Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi and Becky Hill, Mann was honored at the 2022 BMI Pop Awards for contributing to the Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae single, “You.”

“A real lifeee dream!! thank you @bmi it really is an honour,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “S/O to everyone who worked on this song & helped make it what it is! one of the most performed songs on US radio last year. Mind fully blown can’t believe it.”