Adam Brody is loyal to Seth Cohen — and Blair Waldorf! The actor was forced to make some tough teen drama choices while taking Buzzfeed’s “Which Character From The O.C. Are You?” quiz.

Brody, who played Seth Cohen on Fox’s The O.C. from 2003 to 2007, began the quiz by picking between the parents of the show. After choosing Kirsten Cohen (Kelly Rowan) over Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) because he’s a “mama’s boy,” the 40-year-old actor was forced to pick his favorite post-O.C. role.

While he debated selecting 2014’s Life Partners because he starred in the movie alongside his wife, Leighton Meester, Brody ultimately picked The Kid Detective, the film he is currently promoting. Things got tricky when Brody had to choose a teen drama to watch that wasn’t The O.C. The options included One Tree Hill, Veronica Mars, Laguna Beach, Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, which starred Meester, 34, as Blair Waldorf for six seasons.

“Oh, I got to go personal stake. Gossip Girl or Gilmore Girls,” Brody, who appeared as Dave Rygalski during season 3 of Gilmore Girls, said.

He went with Meester’s iconic series: “I’ll throw it over to [Gossip Girl].”

After answering questions about his favorite guest star (Paul Wesley’s Donnie because he’s still friends with the Vampire Diaries alum) and favorite Seth Cohen moments (Chrismukkah), Brody learned his results.

“I got Seth Cohen,” he said. “Good, that could’ve been awkward. I mean it makes sense. The quiz says I’m Seth. I’m going to trust the A.I. It probably knows me better than I know myself.”

Brody and Meester started dating in 2013 after they wrapped their respective roles in Josh Schwartz’s teen shows. The twosome, who quietly wed in 2014, welcomed daughter Arlo, 5, in 2015. Brody confirmed last month that the actress had given birth to their second child, a baby boy.

“It’s been a pretty — despite the state of the world — it has been a pretty blissful experience. I know a lot of parents who feel that way,” Brody told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month about life as a family of four. “So many of my friends that I work with would go to set every day and see their kids on weekends. And all of a sudden, it is like they have spent eight months working from home [and spending time with their family].”

While Brody and Meester are notoriously private about their personal life, they acknowledged the fan chatter surrounding their popular characters during a joint interview in 2017.

“Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day,” Brody joked to ET at the time. “It’s good for a laugh.”

Meester added, “It doesn’t excite us, I think, because we’re just human beings … but it’s exciting to us that it’s exciting to you, it’s cool!”

While all six seasons of Gossip Girl are streaming on Netflix, The O.C. is available on HBO Max.