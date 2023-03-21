Clearing the air. Andy Cohen set the record straight about why he yelled at Larsa Pippen while filming The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion.

“[I] do want to give you a little more inside tea, which is everyone was speculating after the Housewives of Miami reunion,” the Bravo executive producer, 54, said during SiriusXM’s radio show Andy Cohen Live on Monday, March 20.

The host noted that he had teased his fight with Pippen, 48, at the time of the taping. “I posted something saying, ‘I yelled at Larsa and I apologize, Larsa,'” he continued on Monday. “And so, people have been trying to figure out, well, what did I yell at her about? What did I get so heated about? And I, to be honest with you, I kind of remembered, but then when I saw the clips, I was like, ‘That was it.'”

As fans saw, Cohen wasn’t happy when Pippen made a comment about when Nicole Martin‘s 3-year-old son, Greyson, was conceived.

“I usually don’t editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami. Basically, Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock,” he explained, referring to Martin’s child with fiancé Anthony Lopez. “Like she was saying, ‘I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock.’ Now when you say, ‘I could be using something as a weapon,’ you’re basically doing it.”

The Missouri native continued: “And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, ‘You called my son a bastard.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t, I just said he was born out of wedlock.’ And to me, to even bring it up I said, ‘Well, that was an a—hole thing to say to her.’ And I was pretty heated about it.”

Cohen, who is a single father of son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 10 months, took Pippen’s comments to heart.

“And it will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated. I have two children. I’m a single dad of two children,” he added. “So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that’s why I jumped in there, and there you go.”

Cohen previously took to social media to issue a public apology to the reality star while cameras were rolling on the RHOM special.

“We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” he said via his Instagram Stories in January.

In response, Pippen could be heard in the background, saying, “Are you going to apologize?”

The “Andy Cohen Diaries” author, for his part, noted that he didn’t expect things to take a turn at the reunion. “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t wanna scream at women,” he concluded.

While she has since moved on with Marcus Jordan, Pippen, for her part, shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

The final part of the RHOM season 5 reunion airs on Peacock Thursday, March 23.