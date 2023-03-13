Cinéma vérité. Vanderpump Rules fans have wondered whether Bravo editors are recutting episodes in the aftermath of Scandoval, but Andy Cohen says they’re not — and this week’s installment may be the most shocking yet.

“Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut, OK?” the Bravo exec, 54, said during the Monday, March 13, episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. “It was not recut. This was the episode.”

The Most Talkative author said he’d only recently watched a screener after receiving it “weeks ago,” and he too was surprised by how it felt to watch after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s recent split. Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that the TomTom co-owner, 40, and the Florida native, 37, called it quits after Sandoval was caught cheating with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

“I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up,'” Cohen said. “The conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out. But I’m telling y’all, the episode was not touched. This is how it was going to be shown, which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it.”

Fans wondered whether the show’s Wednesday, March 8, episode was reedited after the cheating scandal made headlines, but Kent, 32, claimed that it wasn’t. “I may get in trouble for saying this,” the Give Them Lala author said in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, March 9. “But I’m gonna say it anyway. I heard … people are talking about how editors of VPR probably went back through and, like, tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true.”

The Utah native went on to allege that no other season 10 episodes have been recut in the wake of Madix and Sandoval’s split. “What you guys are gonna see this season — before we obviously know what we know now — was very much going to be the story line of … you know who,” Kent said of Leviss, 28. “With or without what just happened in the last week.”

During the March 8 episode, Leviss told Maloney, 36, that she’d asked her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, to make out. The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder, 40, turned down the former pageant queen, but his ex-wife still wasn’t happy about the situation. (Schwartz and Leviss later hooked up at Scheana Shay‘s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.)

The drama continued in a teaser for this week’s episode, which showed Kent telling Leviss that she wouldn’t want her potential boyfriends spending time with Leviss while she was drinking.

“I will say this, you drinking? I would never trust you around my man,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told her costar.

The Sonoma State University graduate shot back, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f–king have around.”

The conversation came after the events of the March 8 episode, which saw Leviss making out with Oliver Saunders — the eldest son of Garcelle Beauvais — after Kent expressed interest in him.

“It is strange to me, though,” Kent said in a confessional interview. “Raquel had zero interest in Oliver until I said, ‘Damn! He kinda fine.’ And then, all of a sudden, she’s treating this like a pageant and is in competition mode with me.”

During the March 9 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent said that she was suspicious of Leviss during the first round of filming for season 10, which took place last year. “During the 10 weeks that we filmed, there was a scent I was picking up,” she told listeners. “Katie also was like, ‘I agree, I’m sniffing something too.'”

Peter Madrigal, meanwhile, said he thought Leviss and Sandoval’s interactions were “weird” before the scandal came to light. “Let’s just put it this way, I found it very interesting — I’m not gonna go into the details, because there are certain things I can’t go into details about — but how do I put this, they were hanging out quite a bit without Ariana around,” the SUR manager, 39, said during his March 9 appearance on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast. “In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘This is weird, but OK, maybe Tom’s just trying to show her the ropes or something like that.’ Some ropes!”

The new episode of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.