Flipping their roles! Brandi Glanville put Andy Cohen in the hot seat during a candid conversation about the Housewives on her podcast.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality, 47, first asked Cohen, 52, about Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I felt like [Vicki and Tamra] told their entire stories and they both said that [you are] an ageist,” Glanville said on a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “They said you were going against them because they got too old.” (Back in June, Judge, 53, claimed Bravo wants “younger Housewives” on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.)

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, however, was quick to point out that Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer, who is 63, is older than Gunvalson, 58.

“If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that [remark],” he responded, noting that Gunvalson “to this day makes me absolutely laugh.”

He continued: “We just felt that the show needed some new air. We needed to air it out and see where it went. These two women were so identifiable with it and will always be. I hope they will someday be back in some capacity.”

Cohen went on to tease season 15 of RHOC, the first without Gunvalson. (Judge, for her part, joined during season 3.)

“COVID kind of hit us but what I think people will see when the show begins is there’s something about Orange County. They are women dealing with some real serious stuff in their lives,” he said. “When the season starts, there is something that really grounds it to the core of what Orange County always was about.”

Glanville also asked Cohen about RHONY alum Carole Radziwill, who he was friendly with before she joined the cast in 2011.

“We were in each other’s circle for years,” he said about the former journalist, who left the show after six seasons in 2018. “We didn’t talk on the phone. We didn’t email but I think we had genuine [love] for each other.”

Radziwill, 57, and Cohen got heated during her final reunion, with the What Remains author accusing the host of being “scared” of Bethenny Frankel.

“I think she’s angry toward the show and me and she felt like I was up Bethenny’s ass,” Cohen told Glanville.

The Drinking and Tweeting author, who was last a full-time cast member on RHOBH during season 5, went on to ask Cohen about her potential return to the show. The producer noted that Glanville, who has made guest appearances on the franchise during seasons 6, 9 and 10, is “as close to being back” as she’s been “in a long time,” but wouldn’t commit to an answer.

“You’re not exactly friends with any of the women,” Cohen said after telling Glanville she isn’t “on an island” like she once was.

After Glanville noted that she’s friends with Kyle and Kim Richards, she enlisted her sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, whom she shares with ex Eddie Cibrian, to help her get her diamond back.

“I was wondering if you would do the right thing and give my mom her job back like you said you would because she was like the main focus of the whole season,” Jake said in a video to Cohen, referring to Glanville’s season 10 claims that she had an affair with Denise Richards. “And like get her money back so we can move out of this place and get her what she deserves.”

Glanville’s eldest son, meanwhile, joined the episode to reveal that Cibrian, 47, would let them film the show this time around.

“You kind of milked her for everything this season and she hasn’t gotten half as much as the other Housewives. … I mean she’s the best woman I’ve ever met,” Mason added.

Cohen, who was certainly intrigued by Glanville’s kids being allowed to film the series, concluded, “That’s a discussion!”