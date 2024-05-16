Andy Cohen didn’t hold back when asked whether Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s split from PK Kemsley was a publicity stunt.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Cohen, 55, told E! News on Wednesday, May 15, about fan speculation that Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, weren’t actually dealing with issues in their marriage. “I think that’s a terrible thing to accuse someone of.”

Cohen wasn’t expecting Dorit and PK to part ways — despite their ups and downs playing out on screen.

“I was sad for them,” the Bravo executive producer added. “They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other.”

Earlier this month, Dorit and PK announced in a joint social media statement that they’ve decided to separate after nine years of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote on May 9. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

The estranged couple, who share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8, previously weathered breakup speculation. During season 13 of RHOBH, Dorit’s costar Erika Jayne publicly questioned the duo’s marriage, predicting during a taping of WWHL at BravoCon in 2022 that the pair would be the next Bravo couple to call it quits.

Dorit called her costar’s comments “mean-spirited” and “deeply hurtful” during an episode of the Bravo show.

“You delivered that answer like someone that really wanted that attention,” Dorit said, to which Erika replied, “I’m a showman. I walked right down to the edge of that stage and I gave those people what they wanted.”

In October 2023, Dorit and PK shut down reports that they were living separate lives.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” Dorit and PK told People at the time. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The statement continued: “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

After Dorit and PK announced their separation, a social media user asked Dorit why they weren’t “stronger than ever” despite their arguments otherwise. Dorit swiftly clapped back in the comments section, writing via Instagram, “We were. S—t happens. It’s called life — try it sometime. One day at a time.”