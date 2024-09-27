The dynamic between The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates Angie Katsanevas and Meredith Marks is especially frosty during season 5.

“I’ve tried for two years to reconcile. I feel like I’ve been pretty positive,” Angie, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 25. “That’s where it’s hard for me to know what’s coming, because I don’t know what she filmed. She doesn’t know what I filmed. I only know what we filmed together, but I guess we’ll have to let the viewers decide.”

She continued, “I feel like I’ve made my effort and I’ve made it for two years. So whether there’s reconciliation in the future or not, I’ve come to peace with me knowing that I did my best and I know who I am. And so, I’m OK with the fact that we may never be friends, but what I won’t do is continue this sort of relationship with her.”

Moving forward, Angie doesn’t even want to “engage” with Meredith, 52.

“I know that’s her big thing, but I’m done,” Angie quipped on Wednesday. “I’m tired. She can find someone else in the group, but yeah, I won’t be put in a position to have any more negative back-and-forth with her moving forward.”

Going into season 5, Angie “really was hoping for a reconciliation” between the two Bravo stars.

“I don’t like to play the same games over and over again. I guess I was surprised that she didn’t feel the same about me,” Angie confessed. “So I feel good about how I handled myself and I did the best that I could, and I just feel like we had another season with a lot of struggles, unfortunately.”

In the season premiere, Meredith made it clear that she was accepting an apology from Angie. While Angie was willing to concede, she wanted to drop her own list of grievances that Meredith should apologize to her for. Angie famously revealed the list via a physical scroll.

“The scroll was epic. It was funny, and to me, I think if we flash back on some of the things that she’s said about me off camera that were not very kind about me or my family, the scroll to me is funny and fun and that’s how I communicate,” Angie explained to Us. “And I was kind of thinking, ‘OK, this is silly. She wants an apology. Well, this is funny that I could kind of go back on all the things that I was heard about and put ’em on a scroll with a bow on it.’ I mean, I handed her something with a ribbon on it, lighten up, have a little fun, and I was hoping it would go over differently.”

She continued, “I always say she’s married to someone that’s funny, and so I would think that she would appreciate or have a sense of humor, and it landed with the rest of the world, but it didn’t really land with her and that’s OK. I thought it might’ve been a good icebreaker and we could get through it, and I really thought we might move forward after the first episode and we might be able to laugh it off, and it didn’t go that way.”

Angie had “no idea” that Meredith would get “upset” by the scroll’s content, but she is glad that she attempted a reconciliation.

“Oh, well, it is what it is. I tried,” Angie said. “I had fun and we had a little more of the same [dynamic] this season. … I feel good about the way that I tried to reconcile and tried to stay positive through the season, and I think we’ll see that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

