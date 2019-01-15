Ariana Grande Set to Headline Lollapalooza: Report 

2019 is shaping up to be a big year for Ariana Grande! The pop star is reportedly set to perform at Lollapalooza.

According to Variety, the 25-year-old singer will headline the Chicago music festival in August. The outlet notes that the complete Lollapalooza lineup is typically announced in the third week of March. As a result, Grande fans may not get confirmation that she is preforming for a few months.

The news comes weeks after Grande announced she is performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” Grande captioned a screenshot of the full Coachella lineup on January 3, adding a cactus and black heart emoji.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Nickelodeon alum is “getting better” with the help of her family and friends after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

“She keeps her friends close and always has her friends around,” the source told Us. “That really helps her get out of dark times and sadness. That’s what really helps get her though it — that and family.”

A month after Miller died from an accidental drug overdose, Grande and Davidson called it quits after a whirlwind romance in October 2018.

“After going through all that pain in 2018, it just doesn’t get easier,” the source continued. “You don’t magically develop a better set of coping skills to deal with all those horrible, painful things that happened to her last year. She’s doing better and there is upward momentum. There are good and bad days, but it gets better.”

Grande is also set to hit the road in 2019. The “Imagine” songstress’ Sweetener world tour will kick off at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on March 18. The Grammy nominee’s new single, “7 Rings,” will be released on Friday, January 18.

