Proud papa. Arnold Schwarzenegger gushed over son-in-law Chris Pratt after seeing his newest Marvel movie.

“I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW,” the Terminator star, 75, wrote via Twitter on Friday, April 28. “@prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

Pratt, 43, married Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, in 2019. He and the author, 43, share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months. The Jurassic World star also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine was by Pratt’s side at the the Los Angeles premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Thursday, April 27, and she was in agreement with her dad about the movie.

“Proudest wifey alert!” she captioned photos from the red carpet via Instagram. “Laughed and cried last and watched my husband in awe of his journey with this amazing movie and group of people who all have such deep love and respect for one another. Such a beautiful thing to see. This movie is exceptional.”

Pratt returns as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the upcoming film. The sequel is considered the final in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

The Parks and Recreation alum shared that he viewed the flick for the first time with this family by his side.

“I intentionally waited to watch the completed film until I was at the premiere surrounded by friends, family and fans,” Pratt shared via Instagram. “All I can say is WOW! I’m so blown away by what James [Gunn, director] has done. The movie is powerful, moving, hilarious, at times gut-wrenching – and an extraordinary testament to the creative vision and odd imagination of Hollywood’s brightest filmmaker. It’s not lost on me how fortunate we all are to be part of such a beloved story. Thank you! Your support over these ten years has allowed us to live our dreams. Stay through the credits not only for fun post credits sequences but to read the names of the thousands who collaborated to make the best Guardians yet. ♥️.”

After starring in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, one holiday special and two Avengers movies, Pratt makes history as the first actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to say “f–king” on the big screen.

“I think everybody’s tried,” Pratt said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. “With the PG-13 movie you typically get two S-H-words and, usually you don’t get any, but maybe you can get one F-word. So everyone’s always lobbying, like throwing out an improv to get it in there. For years. It’s not the first one I’ve tried to get into a movie. But yeah, they edited it together and it was a funny beat and so they kept it. I’m pretty excited about that.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5.