Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay Pass Bachelorette Bible to Clare Crawley

Bachelorettes stick together! Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay are ready to pass the “Bachelorette Bible” to Clare Crawley ahead of her season.

The former Bachelorettes revealed during the Tuesday, June 30, episode of their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that there is a book of wisdom passed from one lead to the next and Crawley, 39, will be getting it soon.

“Right before you hopped on I did a little digging in a bunch of boxes in my apartment and I found the Bachelorette Bible that Rachel, Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and JoJo [Fletcher] made for me,” Kufrin, 30, told Crawley. “I met them night one, before I met the guys and they gave me the Bachelorette Bible.”

The Minnesota native explained that the trio’s advice was really helpful in guiding her.

“They have some great things written in here,” she said. “I think we need to add our own and write some more stuff in and then I’ll send it to you. This was so good to carry on and pass down.”

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour cohost noted that it somehow skipped the last lead, Hannah Brown. “I don’t know why we didn’t give it to [her],” she added.

“I blame you because you had it and you didn’t give it to Hannah,” Lindsay, 35, told Kufrin. “I blame you.”

Kufrin, who got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during season 14 of the show, pointed the finger at her mom “because it was in her basement for the past two years.”

Although Lindsay, who married her final suitor, Bryan Abasolo in 2019, couldn’t recall what she wrote to Kufrin, she had advice ready for Crawley.

“Truth be told, it was an idea that started with your season Becca. We didn’t have it before,” the Texas native revealed, noting that there is nothing like your first night as the Bachelorette.

After meeting all of her suitors, Lindsay didn’t have a favorite, but she did get life-changing advice that set her on the right path. “I remember a producer said to me, ‘Give it time and be open because there really are some great men.’ And that was the best advice I could get.”

She added: “Truly be open to everybody that comes through because you will be beautifully surprised at the men you meet on your season.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, June 26, that Crawley’s season of the dating series will soon be heading back into production after being shut down for more than three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 16 of the show will be filmed in one quarantined location. The cast and crew will live on site and testing will happen before filming.

According to Variety, the California native’s season will not be shot in Los Angeles County, but will take place in Southern California. For the first time ever, the lead will also be able to research her suitors ahead of her journey for love, since her cast was announced before shutdowns began.

“Obviously [I googled]. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” Crawley told Lindsay and Kufrin on the June 23 episode of their podcast.

The Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC on Tuesdays in the fall.