Below Deck fans are only now catching up on Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae‘s love triangle, but Kate Chastain had a front row seat to it all during last year’s BravoCon.

“So at BravoCon [in October 2022], I was privy to all of this love triangle drama,” Kate, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7, during a joint interview with Captain Lee about their upcoming Bravo series, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

The former Below Deck star recalled watching the rift “unfold.”

“It was very interesting and I think it’s so sad that it seems like none of them are really friends anymore. Because they were such good friends — the three of them — before this all happened,” Kate continued. “So I hope that they’re able to remember with time why they enjoyed each other’s company.”

Then she joked, “I don’t know if they’ll enjoy the company in the same way.”

During season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary, Colin and Daisy found themselves at odds due to overlapping romantic moments. Gary and Daisy hooked up before they got on board, which no one else knew at the time. Daisy then grew closer to Colin while filming, but the romance fizzled after they departed Parsifal III.

The trio hashed out their issues during the season 4 reunion, which aired on Bravo last month. Gary and Colin ultimately said they weren’t ruling out a reconciliation with each other but hinted that their respective relationships with Daisy were up in the air.

Daisy got emotional about the potential end of her friendships with Colin and Gary, saying, “That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself. I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

Later that month, Gary reflected on his tumultuous onscreen journey with Daisy and Colin.

“Contrary to what many of you may believe, I am still friends with Colin and Daisy. Last season of #belowdecksailing was not my best, having watched some episodes I know that I have a lot of work and growing to do and will do everything to be a better person,” he wrote via Instagram on July 21. “To all those people that constantly comment negatively and try bring me down, sticks and stones! You will not bring me down. For all the people who support me and message nice things, thank you ❤️ appreciate it all 🙂 #notmybest #stillfriends #itsarealityshow #lovetothefans #hatetothehaters #belowdeck #bravotv #itsatvshow.”

According to Kate, it’s not common for a boatmance to survive beyond a charter season. Captain Lee’s marriage to Mary Anne Rosbach appears to be the rare exception to the rule.

“Lee and Mary Anne were a boatmance, weren’t you? So you might be the only boatmance in history that has stood the test of time,” Kate told Us on Monday before Captain Lee, 73, chimed in that he and Mary Anne “were married before we got on board.”

Kate and Captain Lee will be sharing their thoughts on all things Below Deck and Bravo on their upcoming show.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for years because I’ve always thought that Kate and I had a certain chemistry that worked really well together. I tried to pitch Bravo on a talk show concept years ago and they just weren’t going for it until they did,” Captain Lee told Us. “Doing this is much easier than [filming Below Deck]. It’s back to the good old days. If something needs to be done, Kate just does it. You don’t have to worry about it.”

Kate said she is excited for viewers to experience Captain Lee’s sense of humor. “Captain Lee is so funny and I don’t know why I am constantly surprised by it. On the phone or doing Couch Talk, I look at him and I’m just like, ‘You are so funny.’ I think I should just accept it. But he always surprises me with that.”

Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate premieres on Bravo Monday, August 14 at 10 p.m.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi