There’s a new girl in town! Blake Lively seemed to fit right in during her debut on Sesame Street.

The actress, 30, looked like she was having a blast while visiting the series’ famous characters, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo. She shared a Boomerang of herself dancing with the characters on Instagram on Thursday, April 12, to tease her appearance and hilariously captioned it: “Finally. I have friends.”

The Gossip Girl alum also shared a photo of her green room via her Instagram Story. The door was labeled “123 Blake Lively,” and she captioned it: “My new home address.”

Blake Lively’s Sesame Street Green RoomThe PBS show shared a snap on Instagram of Lively posing with the cast on Thursday, writing: “Sunny days on Sesame Street with our friend, @blakelively! Thanks for visiting us! 💛.”

The Shallows star, who shares daughters, 18-month-old Ines and James, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds, isn’t the first celebrity to appear on the Emmy-winning show. Stars like Reynolds, One Direction, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more have also stopped by the famous street to star in adorable segments for the show. Other guest stars include Alicia Keys, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Obama, Adam Sandler, David Beckham, Jennifer Garner, Nick Jonas, Queen Latifah and John Mayer.

As previously reported, Sesame Street recently introduced a new character named Julia, which is the PBS children’s series’ first Muppet with autism, on April 10. The team behind the series worked with autism organizations, families and teachers to develop Julia’s character.

Stacey Gordon, the puppeteer who plays Julia, spoke to 60 minutes and said, “As a parent of a child with autism, I wished that it had come out years before when my own child was at the Sesame Street age.”

Sesame Street first premiered in 1969 and has been on the air for 48 seasons on PBS.

