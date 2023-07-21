Brock Davies and Scheana Shay are not saying never to a possible reconciliation with Tom Sandoval.

During the Friday, July 21, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Brock, 33, and Scheana, 37, weighed in on how filming season 11 has affected their view of Sandoval, 41.

“Of course [I miss my friendship with Sandoval]. It is just very annoying that he did this, unfortunately. I am not just going to forgive him and I don’t think anyone in the group is just going to forgive and move on,” Brock explained. “We want to have those conversations and hopefully they happen this summer and see how it goes.”

The former rugby player noted that Scheana also shared a close bond with Sandoval before he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

“Honestly I miss [Scheana’s friendship with Sandoval] together. That is why it is such a weird thing. I miss the friendship. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no,” he added. “So we have to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again.”

Scheana, for her part, agreed with her husband’s comments about potentially working things out with Sandoval in the future. The podcast episode was recorded shortly before the Vanderpump Rules group took a trip to Lake Tahoe, California, earlier this week.

Katie Maloney and Ariana, 38, were the cast members notably missing from the getaway as they both stayed back in Los Angeles. Raquel, 28, meanwhile, has not yet publicly returned for season 11 and has been spotted in Arizona with her family.

Amid the trip, Scheana and Brock caught backlash online when a fan photo surfaced of them with their arms around Sandoval during a group picture.

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this [in a fist] in the back of someone,” the “Good as Gold” singer said in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday, July 19.

Lala Kent, who was also in the snap alongside Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy, slammed the criticism in the same video, adding, “It, like, still blows that people, like, don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday. What are we going to be like, ‘No! Absolutely not.’ Like, no, happy birthday. Let’s take a f—king picture. It’s called adulting.”

Sandoval has been on the outs with most of the Pump Rules gang after news broke in March that he was having an affair with Raquel, ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana.

Before cameras started rolling earlier this month for season 11, Scheana discussed whether the cast plans to film with Sandoval and Raquel.

“I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it. That’s the name of the game. But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

Ariana, however, made it clear that she wasn’t looking to reunite with Sandoval and Raquel on screen. “No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times that same month when asked whether she was “open to filming with” the duo for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”