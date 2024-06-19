Jason Oppenheim isn’t opposed to Christine Quinn returning to Selling Sunset — but what does she think about a comeback?

“As much as I am sure they would love to have her, it’s not of interest to Christine at this time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Quinn, 35, exited the Netflix series in summer 2022 after five seasons. She also walked away from the Oppenheim Group, which is a real estate brokerage run by Jason, 47, and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim.

“I have nothing against her coming back. I think everything deserves a second chance,” Jason told TMZ on June 13. “I think I would be on board. But that would be a group decision.”

Jason noted that Quinn’s possible return isn’t solely up to him. Netflix, production and the rest of the cast would have to all be in agreement. “I would be for it if everyone else was. She’s a dynamic woman,” he added.

Quinn made a name for herself in 2019 when Selling Sunset premiered. She continued to be a main character and, at many times, the lead antagonist, on the show until August 2022 when Us confirmed her departure.

The real estate broker hinted at her exit in July 2022 when she revealed she was starting her own firm, RealOpen, alongside her then-husband, Christian Richard (real name Christian Dumontet).

Quinn also commented on her ability to always be part of the drama on the show, telling The New York Times, “I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment. I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

Since her exit, Quinn has continued to make headlines for her and her estranged husband’s tumultuous relationship.

Quinn and Richard, 45, separated in March after five years of marriage. Us confirmed at the time that Richard had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at his estranged wife. The glass hit their son, Christian, now 3.

Richard posted a $30,000 bond after being taken into police custody and was released from jail. Quinn filed a temporary restraining order against her spouse, and after violating the terms, Richard was arrested for a second time.

Once Richard posted bail for a second time, he filed his own restraining order against Quinn. The request was denied by a judge. Us confirmed in April that Richard officially filed for divorce.

Quinn is currently seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son, claiming that Richard’s “actions and behavior have put [their] son’s health and wellbeing at risk.” Richard has not publicly addressed Quinn’s claims, but he was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order in May.

When Richard failed to enter a plea during a June hearing on the matter, a judge was forced to issue a criminal restraining order against him.

Even with all the turmoil in her personal life, Quinn is still doing her best to move forward.

“She’s doing great despite everything she’s dealing with and what’s going on,” Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young exclusively told Us at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. “I’m really proud of her.”

Young, 37, added: “She’s got her game face on and she’s not one to be taken down. She’s in a really good headspace and she’s doing well so it’s been fun to be with her.”

Quinn appeared to be in good spirits earlier this month when she reunited with Young and fellow Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz and Jason at an event for White Fox Boutique in West Hollywood, California.

“🔥 Who’s ready for hot girl summer? 🔥 @whitefoxboutique I am! 😉,” Quinn captioned a series of photos on June 8 from the party.

Selling Sunset seasons 1 through 7 are currently streaming on Netflix.