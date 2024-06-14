Jason Oppenheim didn’t shut down the idea of Christine Quinn coming back to Selling Sunset.

“I have nothing against her coming back. I think everything deserves a second chance,” Jason, 47, told TMZ on Thursday, June 13. “I think I would be onboard. But that would be a group decision.”

The Oppenheim Group owner then made it clear though that the decision wasn’t up to him, nothing Netflix, production and the rest of the cast would have to be aligned. “I would be for it if everyone else was. She’s a dynamic woman,” he concluded.

Jason recently reunited with Christine, 35, at an event, which also included their Selling Sunset costars Nicole Young and Mary Fitzgerald. Christine was one of the OG cast members who appeared on the hit Netflix series since it debuted in 2019.

Selling Sunset season 1 starred Chrishell Stause, Mary, 43, Jason, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

During her time on the show, Christine happily leaned into the role of a villain as her friendships with fellow agents including Heather, 36, and Mary suffered. Her biggest feud, as fans know, was with Chrishell, 42, which lasted until Christine’s season 5 exit.

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Christine told The New York Times in July 2022 after her departure. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

Season 5 took a turn when Emma Hernan accused Christine of bribing her client,. Christine denied the claims and ultimately didn’t return to Oppenheim Group.

Christine was asked about returning to Selling Sunset in November 2023, to which she wrote via X, “Sorry babe! Moved on to better things & sooo much happier.”

Earlier this year, Christine made headlines when her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested and booked in March for assault with a deadly weapon. A temporary restraining order was put in place following the incident. Christian was subsequently taken into custody for a second time after violating the order when he returned to their home.

Christian subsequently filed for divorce from Christine after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and seeking full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly one month later stated that Christine is also seeking sole legal and physical custody because Christian’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

A source told Us at the time that Christine “felt controlled” by Christian throughout the entirety of their relationship.

“He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown,” the insider added, noting that Christine “felt unsafe” for a while. “It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son.”

Earlier this month, Christine received a permanent restraining order against Christian. During a hearing about the case, Christian’s attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, did not enter a plea on his behalf. Instead, they requested another hearing on July 26. Christian was released from court with specific orders not to have any contact with Christine or their son and to stay 100 yards away from them and their once-shared Los Angeles home.