



Watch out for windmills! Colton Underwood showed his support for Hannah Brown on Tuesday, November 26, congratulating her on her Dancing With the Stars win — and making a joke about her love life.

“A day late & a dollar short but congrats Hannah B,” the former Bachelor, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of him with Brown, 25. “Now get some much-deserved rest by staying away from limos, roses, dance floors and windmills. You’ve had a killer year!”

The former Bachelorette then responded, “Thank you Colton. I’ll do my best!”

Underwood, who met Brown when she was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor, is seemingly referencing her past — and possibly future — role on the franchise. During her season 15 of The Bachelorette, the former Miss Alabama admitted to having sex in a windmill four times with contestant Peter Weber.

Now, Weber, 28, is the Bachelor — and according to the promos, the windmill hookup will be a prominent theme throughout. During the Monday, November 25, finale of Dancing With the Stars, the first trailer for the upcoming season debuted, revealing one contestant dressed as a windmill asking him if he’s “ready for round 5.” Later in the clip, Brown actually arrives at the mansion.

“I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for a relationship,” she says to him in the video. He then gets extremely close to her face before asking, “What you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

However, since she was part of Dancing With the Stars for the entire season, it’s safe to say she doesn’t join the cast of season 28. In September, she told Us Weekly she was completely focused on learning her steps — and not romance: “That is not my main focus right now. I’m very supportive, but I’ve got a lot of dancing to do.”

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.