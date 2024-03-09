The Traitors fans were shipping a showmance between Chris “CT” Tamburello and Phaedra Parks, but “nothing real happened” between the twosome.

“No, nothing real happened, I’ll be honest with you,” CT, 43, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Friday, March 8. “It was fun. I loved her because she’s a cornball. She was great. I would say there was a sense of sincerity, for sure. But it was also playing a game, you know?”

CT, a Challenge vet, was one of the contestants on season 2 of The Traitors. While filming season 2 in Scotland, he got close to Phaedra, 50. Many faithful viewers (and fellow contestants!) clocked CT and Phaedra’s chemistry instantly.

“I ship it,” former Bachelor Peter Weber exclusively told Us Weekly after his banishment from the game earlier this month. “I think they’re really cute together. They had some good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds with them?”

Despite Peter’s high hopes, CT wasn’t willing to sacrifice the game for his bond with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. After learning that Phaedra was a Traitor, CT voted to banish her from the castle.

“Honestly I have too much respect for her to try to turn it into something it’s not, just to try to be a flash in the pan,” he told EW. “I don’t think that would be fair, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I mean, what would I do, move to Atlanta? I can’t do that.”

CT’s votes paid off in the long run as he was named one of the winners alongside Trishelle Cannatella and they opted to split the cash prize.

“It’s a really good [game],” he gushed on Friday. “I have to say, it takes working smarter not harder to a new level in this game. I really enjoyed it because it was more of a political game.”

He continued, “It wasn’t just who’s the fastest, or the strongest, or who could swim the deepest, or who has the guts to jump out of a perfectly good plane or get thrown off a cliff. It’s different. I did appreciate this game because … there was a lot more deeper strategy as time evolved. It went from everyone fighting to get a shield to whoever gets it, ‘don’t tell anybody.’ And then planting the seeds, Faithfuls are playing Traitor games, and Traitors are playing Faithful games. And then every time somebody got banished or murdered, it changed the dynamic of the game.”

The Traitors season 2 and its postmortem cast reunion are currently streaming on Peacock.