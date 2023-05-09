Reaching for the stars! Dancing Queens’ Sabrina Strasser has a “dream” of bringing her talents to another dance competition series.

“It’s my manifestation for the Queens to be on Dancing With the Stars,” the SabiChic founder exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, May 9, premiere of the new Bravo reality series. “We each get paired up with a pro and see how we can win there.”

Dancing Queens follows Sabrina and her friends — including Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs and Pooja Mehta — as they balance their real-life relationships with the demanding — and often dramatic — world of ballroom dance.

The stay-at-home mom even credits DWTS with sparking her passion for dancing. “I think they’re doing a great job at showing how the pros can teach non-pros and, and how non-pros can see how difficult it is,” Sabrina told Us of the show, which is returning to ABC for season 32 after briefly airing on Disney+.

Sabrina, however, pointed out that real-life dance competitions are much more difficult than the ones viewers see on TV. Where the DWTS professionals get to teach their contestants “one dance [a week] and perfect it,” she and her fellow Queens “have five [routines] that we go out each time to different music.” Their competitions also typically feature many dancers on the floor at a time, as opposed to one.

“We don’t know what’s coming, so it’s totally different,” the Canada native — who is married to Ronnie Strasser — continued. “Floor craft is a huge deal. But I think it would be a great show if the two met.”

While she’s still manifesting an official crossover, fans may see some familiar DWTS faces pop up on Dancing Queens. As teased in a first-look preview for the show released last month, Val Chmerkovskiy will appear on the series to work alongside Donie. (He and his wife, Jenna Johnson, welcomed their first child together, son Rome, earlier this year.)

Sabrina, for her part, has experience working with some of DWTS’ biggest names, including Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach and Karina Smirnoff — but she has others in mind when it comes to her dream ballroom partner.

“I know Derek Hough is not really teaching, but him,” Sabrina — who currently competes alongside pro dancer Stanislav Kochergin — revealed. “Mark Ballas is retired now, but him. … They’re all so wonderful. Like, Val I would kill for, you know? All of them. Maksim [Chmerkovskiy] — like, how could you even say no? I mean, it would be a dream.”

For now, she’s enjoying her partnership with Stanislav, telling Us that he is like her “second husband” and that she feels “safe” with him.

“I started [dancing] with him when I was 33 and those 12 years have been incredible,” said Sabrina. “He’s seen me through pregnancy, he’s seen me after delivery. Like, he’s been there for everything. And sometimes you forget that they’re your pro because you treat them like your best friend.”

Dancing Queens premieres on Bravo Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi