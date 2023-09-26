‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Cast Share What Scares Them the Most About the Competition

The season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars is sharing their biggest fears before hitting the ballroom floor.
While Jason Mraz is used to having people groove to his own songs, he’s excited to elevate his songwriting by tackling dancing. However, Mraz, 46, confessed he’s afraid of potentially getting injured on the ballroom floor thanks to the challenging steps partner Daniella Karagach has made him learn.
“She’s having me do some pretty outrageous things. I might be scared of getting hurt,” the singer exclusively teased to Us Weekly ahead of DWTS’ season 32 premiere.
The pair noted they’ve encountered some “bumps and bruises” along the way and had to break out some “pads” in rehearsal.
But for Xochitl Gomez, taking on some risky dance moves isn’t an issue — it’s her partner. Her excitement to meet Val Chmerkovskiy made her so “nervous” that she forgot how old she was.
“I got so nervous. I don’t even know why,” the Marvel star, 17, recalled to Us. “Oh my gosh. I was like, ‘I’m 16. I’m like, no, I’m 17. No wait, I’m actually turning 18.’”
Some of the other contestants, like Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson, are afraid of specific dances they’ll have to perform.
“I’m actually really scared of the waltz because it’s so floaty and I feel like in order to make it look like you’re doing nothing, it takes a lot of work,” Madix, 38, told Us. “I’m very scared of that.”
For Lawson, 27, she’s scared yet excited to attempt the foxtrot, which she considers a “difficult” dance. “I came in, I was like, that’s the dance I want to master,” she quipped.
While Harry Jowsey admitted to Us that the most challenging aspect of the show is going to be dancing itself, he shared that he’s happy to have Rylee Arnold by his side — despite his teasing that she’s actually afraid of his height.
“The most challenging part would probably be the dance, but I’m most nervous about being in front of a live crowd, but I got her, so we’re going to be great,” Jowsey, 26, admitted.
While most of the contestants have some worries about the competition, Barry Williams is going into the show completely fearless. He’s ready for what his partner Peta Murgatroyd has in store for him, but is aware of the importance of making sure to take care of himself throughout training.
“I’m not in a fear mode. Nothing [scares me.] I mean, I wouldn’t want to walk out and fall down or something,” the Brady Bunch alum, 68, told Us. “I can tell you that the things that I’ve really cautious about and that’s taking care of myself, rest, making sure I’m stretched, taking care of myself physically because the work, the dancing itself is very demanding.”
With reporting by Christina Garibaldi