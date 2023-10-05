Dancing With the Stars is taking a cue from the NFL.

After hitting the dance floor with partner Barry Williams on Tuesday, October 3, pro Peta Murgatroyd spilled the beans about an upcoming theme night centered around Taylor Swift‘s discography. “We will be having a Taylor Swift week here,” she told Billboard. “Am I allowed to say that?”

The professional dancer, 37, didn’t offer any more hints about what viewers can expect, but fellow pro Artem Chigvintsev also teased the Swift-inspired event during an episode of the “Nikki & Brie Show” podcast when his wife, Nikki Garcia, straight up asked his partner Charity Lawson if she was looking forward to the big event.

“Another night I am excited for, and I wanted to know Charity, if you are excited as well, is Taylor Swift. Are you a Swiftie?” Garcia, 39, asked to which Lawson, 27, responded, “I am not a major one, but I do love her, so yeah. I am super excited about that.”

The former Bachelorette noted that she “did request” a Swift, 33, song for the first week of season 32.

“They were like, ‘You can’t do it,’” she added. While Chigvinstev, 41, started to reply, “Maybe they said no because …” he didn’t finish his thought.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Swift has returned full force with multiple album releases, rerecordings and appearances at NFL games to support potential match Travis Kelce.

The singer’s schedule has also been stacked with tour days for her Eras concert, which features hit songs from every album she has ever released. Swift, who wrapped up the first leg in August, will take the show to Argentina and Brazil in November before continuing her international dates in 2024.

The Eras Tour previously made headlines because of the high demand for tickets. Millions of people were initially locked out of the sale when their Verified Fan codes didn’t work during the November 2022 fiasco. Others, however, were able to secure tickets but ultimately got kicked out before being able the check out process was complete.

Swift released a statement in response to the ticket drama, writing via Instagram at the time, “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

She said it was “excruciating” for her to see fans not score tickets.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them felt like they had to go through several bear attacks to get them,” she continued. “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

The tour still found incredible success and has even resulted in a movie.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote via Instagram in August about her latest project. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The concert film, which is nearly 3 hours in length, includes footage from her SoFi Stadium show. It is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 13, and has already sold out in many AMC Theaters.