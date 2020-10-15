Focusing on music. Demi Lovato performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, in her first public appearance since her split from Max Ehrich.

Lovato sat at a piano as she delivered a powerful rendition of her new song, “Commander in Chief,” during the awards show.

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Lovato, 28, was dating the Young and the Restless alum, 29, following her brief fling with model Austin Wilson. Ehrich popped the question on a beach in Malibu four months later. The “I Love Me” singer announced their engagement in an emotional post via Instagram.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Lovato wrote at the time. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.”

Ehrich, for his part, wrote, “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Lovato explained on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on September 11 that her relationship with Ehrich had “accelerated” when they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Cause I love you,’” she said at the time. “We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

Days later, Us confirmed that Lovato had called off her engagement to the Pregnancy Pact star. Ehrich later claimed via his Instagram Story that he found out about their breakup “through a tabloid.” A source told Us on September 30 that the split has been hard on the actor.

“He is heartbroken. He’s not responding to friends again, and he is in a fragile state,” the insider said.

A second source added that Lovato is “feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” adding, “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

Lovato has shifted her focus to her music in the wake of her breakup. The “Anyone” singer surprised fans with the release of her single “Still Have Me” on September 30.