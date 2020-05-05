Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may still be scratching their heads after watching Kyle Richards’ recent dinner party on the Bravo series, but Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are doing just fine.

“I’m a little behind watching the episodes. I actually haven’t seen that episode yet, but I did hear [about it],” the 49-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her new skincare line, CBme Beauty. “We’re going to get all caught up.”

Denise and her 47-year-old husband were the topic of conversation at Kyle’s dinner party on the April 29 episode of RHOBH after they claimed they were being “followed” because of Aaron’s work at his Malibu health center.

“We don’t regret anything. And I think during the dinner, you have to also know your audience, and during the dinner we realized, ‘OK, this isn’t the audience to tell this to, so we’re going to wrap up the conversation,'” Denise told Us. “We are ourselves and that’s who we want to be. We don’t want to try and be something we’re not, and it’s part of what he does. So I think it’s OK to talk about it. Like I said, you have to know your audience too and that wasn’t the audience at the dinner table.”

When asked about Erika Jayne’s remarks during the dinner, Denise quipped, “He’s not a doctor, and he never claimed to be, and he never played one on television either.”

On the series, Aaron spoke to Denise’s costars — Kyle, Erika, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley — about his work with alternative medicine.

“[At the] age of 12, I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer,” Aaron said during the episode. “I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion. If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right? Electron, proton, neutron, whatever. There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right? 99.9 percent is space, but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality. Does that make sense?”

While Aaron’s job was the talk of Beverly Hills on the most recent episode, fans saw in the season 10 trailer that Denise will be at the center of the drama later on.

“The only people that said I wasn’t going to the reunion are some of the ladies on the show. I don’t know where they heard that from,” Denise told Us about speculation that she is planning to ditch the reunion because of the drama. “I hope we do have a reunion. I don’t know how things will be by the time that comes about, but the only people that said I wasn’t going to the reunion were them.”

For now, though, Denise is focused on her skincare line.

“I’ve always taken good care of my skin, and used different things. I know for myself what works, what doesn’t work, and I was approached to do it, and I thought it would be a really fun endeavor,” she told Us. “[The CBme line] is very nourishing. I love it. And it doesn’t feel greasy at all. It’s still really a lightweight moisturizer, and it smells good. And I was definitely, hands on, involved with the line. I didn’t want to put my name on something, just to have a line. I’m very passionate about any products or projects, anything that I’m doing, and I want to be obviously very involved and want products that I actually use.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.