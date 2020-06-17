Learning the ropes. Denise Richards shared how her sophomore season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has compared to her debut run.

“I went in very naive, I think, [during] the very first season,” Richards, 49, said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, June 16. “I want to be myself because some people do know of me and I didn’t want to play a character, otherwise, let’s call it scripted.”

The Wild Things star added, “So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and whatever happens, happens and just react how I really would.”

Richards acknowledged the “great friendships” she’s established with many of her castmates, but noted that season 10 has been “very different” for her.

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards opened up about why Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will not see new episodes until Wednesday, July 8. “I think that we’re on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID,” she explained. “We just recently started doing them where we’re filming ourselves basically.”

The World Is Not Enough actress continued, “We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask … so we got behind for that. So I think that’s part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus. We gotta catch up with the episodes.”

Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019 for season 9. As the ninth season nearly wrapped airing, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Richards “had a lot of fun doing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and sharing her life with fans of the show.”

Cut to season 10, Richards has found herself entangled in drama with her costars. Brandi Glanville, for one, claimed to have had an affair with the Scary Movie 3 actress.

“Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have this whole open thing,” Glanville, 47, explained to their other castmates in the midseason trailer. “I f—ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.’”

Richards seemingly fired back at Glanville’s claims in the next shot, saying, “What the f—k? That is not true.” She also cautioned Bravo to “not air” this storyline. “Bravo has a choice,” she said. “If they ever want me to be on the show, they need to cut that.”

An insider told Us exclusively that the Drinking and Tweeting author “came back to create drama and Denise was the target” for much of it. Richards, meanwhile, was “truly worried” about how the storyline would play out on TV.

“Her three daughters are old enough now to read about and understand it,” another source said, noting that Richards doesn’t want them “to have to deal with” the drama.