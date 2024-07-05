Dorinda Medley didn’t leak the news of Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy despite fan speculation.

“There is absolutely no truth to that,” a Bravo source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the rumors regarding Dorinda, 59, and Lindsay, 37.

The Summer House star announced on Thursday, July 4, that she is expecting her first baby. Rumors previously surfaced about Dorinda sharing the information with producers while filming season 3 of The Traitors, which Lindsay seemingly corroborated.

“This was awful! Super disappointing and sad,” she wrote in the comments section of a Bravo fan Instagram account on Friday, July 5. (Lindsay’s involvement in The Traitors was never confirmed by Peacock, but her Summer House costar Ciara Miller is featured in the season 3 cast.)

Lindsay announced her pregnancy less than one year after her split from Carl Radke. Season 8 of Summer House, which filmed in 2023, began with Lindsay and Carl, 39, making plans for their wedding. Cameras later captured Carl ending their engagement three months before their November 2023 nuptials.

“I just keep reminding myself, ‘I’ve already lived this.’ It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my adult life, but I have already done it. I’ve already gotten through it. I’ve already done the healing for it,” Lindsay exclusively told Us in February about watching their breakup back. “I’m sure there’s going to be moments where I rewatch it and I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’ Or, ‘Oh, this makes more sense now.’ Or I’m putting pieces of the puzzle together as I watch conversations that happen behind closed doors. And I’m sure that it’s going to be eye-opening for many different reasons.”

Lindsay said she was still hurt by Carl’s decision to involve production in their breakup, adding, “I just think when you are at that level of a relationship [and] about to get married, if you are talking to anybody else besides the person that’s messed up. Usually in this situation you’re valid in your feelings if that’s what you want. But out of respect for your partner, you should come to me first.”

Carl, however, denied going to producers with the decision to end their relationship.

“I know the reality I lived in and yeah, I didn’t call production to set her up,” he told Us that same month. “We are a big part of this show. We’ve been filming it for eight seasons. I didn’t call production to purposely set something up like that. And it’s unfortunate that she feels that way.”

Lindsay has since moved on with a mystery man, revealing to People on Friday that he is a doctor working in biotech investing. She previously opened up about how they reconnected following her split from Carl.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she shared at the Summer House reunion, which aired in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

While she’s keeping much of their relationship private, Lindsay opened up to People about her partner’s reaction to her pregnancy.

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” she said on Friday. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin