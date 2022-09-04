More than two years after Chadwick Boseman’s death, the late actor has won his first-ever Emmy Award.

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication,” Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, said in her acceptance speech on Boseman’s behalf during the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 3, according to Deadline. “And what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

Boseman, who died two years ago, was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance for his role of Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s What If…? animated series. The program, which premiered on Disney+ in August 2021, is based on the iconic Marvel Comics characters. What If…? reimagines classic MCU events and characters in new ways, including seeing T’Challa become Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord instead of Black Panther. What If…? was Boseman’s final acting credit ahead of his death.

“You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf,” the 31-year-old — who married the South Carolina native in July 2019 — concluded on Saturday.

Disney+ also memorialized the late Get On Up star’s win. “Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the outstanding work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman,” a note via the platform’s Instagram account read.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in August 2020 that Boseman had died at the age of 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement released via his Instagram read at the time. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Following his death, Boseman took home posthumous acting awards for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at both the 2021 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors,” Ledward noted at the Golden Globes that February. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that amplifies that little voice inside of all of us. … I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”