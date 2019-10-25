



Grab your popcorn, Real Housewives fans! Drama takes center stage in Teresa and Joe Giudice’s upcoming sit-down interview with Andy Cohen, as seen in a sneak peek.

The clip kicks off with Cohen stating how Teresa and Joe, both 47, set “the record straight” on everything that has occurred within their marriage and family in recent years. Teresa is then shown calling out an unknown woman, saying: “Did she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Was she a rat?”

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host then asks Joe if he is still “in love” with his wife. When the camera pans to the newly freed man for a response, it cuts out before he can give a proper answer. Teresa responds, saying that she didn’t think Joe “was faithful” to her when she served her nearly 12-month prison sentence.

When she calls out her longtime love for being “photographed with women” while she was behind bars, Joe adds: “That’s why it made it OK for you [to do the same with men].”

Toward the clip’s end, Teresa cries as she states that she’s “happy” Joe is “free.” Cohen, meanwhile, was quick to note that the fellow Bravo star doesn’t seem to be crying tears of joy.

“Those don’t seem like happy tears,” Cohen says. “This relationship, you kinda seem like you’re speaking about it in the past tense.”

Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. After completing his stint in March, he was immediately placed into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. A judge then ordered for him to be deported to his native Italy, which the reality star has requested to appeal.

Additionally, Joe asked to return to Italy as he awaits the final verdict regarding his re-entry to the United States, which he did earlier this month.

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years. They share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airs on Bravo Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET.