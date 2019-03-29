Cue the fireworks! The cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to shoot its reunion special, and Erika Jayne thinks Lisa Vanderpump will be in attendance despite the SUR owner’s apprehensions.

“I think the reunion is gonna be great. Depending on who or who does not show up. We’ll see,” she told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28.

When asked she thought the restaurateur, 58, would attend, the Pretty Mess author, 47, responded in the affirmative. “I think she will,” she told Us at the event, which was sponsored by Ketel One. “Oh, yes I do.”

The rest of the cast, however, isn’t so sure: A source told Us earlier this month that “Production and the other Housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other Housewives.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also expressed uncertainty about her own presence at the reunion, telling Us earlier this week, “I don’t know yet because that’s so far away. “I don’t know how the audience would react, so I really don’t know. It’s so far in advance.”

Vanderpump has been on the outs with castmates Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp for some time now. Their rift began when a Vanderpump Dogs employee accused Kemsley, 42, of abandoning her adopted dog at a kill shelter.

Kemsley denied the allegations, saying that she had given the dog to a friend who subsequently abandoned her.

The businesswoman spoke to Us about the drama in February, saying that she felt “betrayed” by her former friend.

Mellencamp, 37, Rinna, 55, and Richards, 50, eventually all became involved, with the latter accusing the animal activist of lying.

Vanderpump later wrote on her Bravo blog that it had ultimately ended her years-long friendship with Richards: “For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she wrote. I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

As for the XXPEN$VE singer, she has nothing but good wishes for her costars, telling Us Thursday, “Listen, I wish everyone well… sometimes it’s a little hard though.”

She continued: “It is about our lives and that’s what makes me stay up at night. You’re talking about your personal life. Teddi, I know she’s so upset about her integrity, and Dorit is very upset in the way she’s being portrayed. … We’re human beings.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!