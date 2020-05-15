Not an easy topic. Eva Marcille broke down when asked about her ex Kevin McCall in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion.

In part 2 of the virtual reunion, airing Sunday, May 17, Andy Cohen brings up the 35-year-old reality star’s past with Kevin, 34, the biological father of her 6-year-old daughter, Marley. “I look at you, and I brought this up with you earlier, Kenya [Moore],” the host, 51, says. “I mean, you know, you’re both such strong women, and it just goes to show you can be a very strong person and fall in with the wrong guy who could maybe, you know, treat you not so well.”

Eva then addresses her connection to Kevin. “He was put in my life so that I could bring the biggest sunshine into my family, which is my daughter, Marley,” she explains through tears. “I wouldn’t take it back ‘cause if I took it back, I wouldn’t have her.”

Kenya chimes in, telling her costar: “I’m sending you a big hug.”

Eva then takes out her headphones and walks away from the camera. “I need a second,” she notes. “F–king hate talking about him. He’s such an a–hole. I will fight with any of these women. I hate talking about him.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum previously opened up about her allegedly abusive relationship with Kevin, whom she split from in 2015. “I still feel a sense of threat,” she revealed during a March 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

She added: “Every time I move, he finds me. Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Kevin, whom Eva refers to as Marley’s “donor,” reacted to her allegations in March 2019, admitting on Twitter that he is “not perfect” and “had anger issues.”

The TV personality married Michael Sterling in October 2018. The couple share sons Michael Jr., 2, and Maverick, 7 months. Eva also legally changed Marley’s last name to Sterling.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET.