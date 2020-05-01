Well, that didn’t last long. The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion started pleasantly enough, but the claws came out eventually.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer of the three-part reunion, which begins Sunday, May 10, the women and Andy Cohen come together via video chat to rehash the drama from the season. “Here I am — fabulous and ready to slay,” NeNe Leakes says, snapping her fingers. “Get into it, girls.”

Kenya Moore kicks off the yelling as she questions one of her castmates while the others watch in shock. “When have you ever had a man on this show, other than the one you and NeNe were f–king at the same time?” she asks.

Porsha Williams then starts in on Eva Marcille. “First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child,” she screams before leaning into the camera. “Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?”

Eva, 35, tries to deny her allegation, responding, “I never spoke on your child.” But Porsha, 38, fires back: “Yes, the f–k you did.”

Finally, Kandi Burruss lashes out at NeNe, 52. “I’m embedded in your motherf–king brain, bitch,” she says. “And you’re gonna keep knowing me.”

The Glee alum reacts by yelling “bye” and turning off her video. The women ask what happened and complain that they cannot see her anymore.

The virtual reunion will air in three parts. Cohen, 51, hosts as the ladies cover the biggest moments from the season.

Part 1 on Sunday, May 10, will address Kenya’s relationship status with Marc Daly, NeNe’s apology tour and Kenya’s loyalty to Porsha. In addition, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will join to discuss their drama-filled trip to Greece.

Part 2, airing Sunday, May 17, will see Eva sharing her emotional journey with her daughter, Porsha and Eva exchanging barbs and Kenya and Porsha explaining where their friendship went wrong. NeNe also “goes missing.”

Part 3 on Sunday, May 24, will show Cynthia Bailey and Kenya examining their friendship, the women detailing the Cookie Lady incident and Yovanna Momplaisir attempting to clear her name.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET.