It’s unclear when The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will tape, but Kenya Moore is already ready.

“RHOA Season 12 Reunion will be EPIC!” the 49-year-old reality TV personality wrote alongside an Instagram photo of a box of receipts after the Sunday, March 15, episode. “The #TRUTH about all these #FAKE friendships will be exposed. Secrets have been kept way too long. All the snake’s heads will be cut off.”

She added: “My receipts are ready. #RHOA ##RHOASeason12Reunion.”

Andy Cohen confirmed on Friday, March 13, that Kenya, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille will have to wait to discuss the season 12 drama after the reunion taping was delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

“Postponed,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host replied to a fan who asked if the special was postponed or canceled. “Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!”

During Sunday’s episode, Kenya was at the center of the drama with NeNe during their group trip to Greece. The two women argued after the Glee alum was upset Cynthia forgave the former Miss USA so easily for her remarks about the Bailey Wine Cellar.

“I don’t understand the tiptoeing. I know that if that was me, you would have gone harder,” NeNe said to Cynthia. “We were closer than anybody in this circle, and that includes [Kenya].”

After Kenya argued that “things change,” the name-calling began.

“You a big ass bully, bitch,” NeNe yelled at Kenya. ”What you gonna say about it, what you doing about it? All you can do is run your mouth. You are a Negative Betty anyway, girl. Negative Betty!”

Kenya then referred to NeNe as “bipolar,” which prompted the Dancing With the Stars alum to go after her costar’s marriage to Marc Daly, which is on the rocks.

“No, you’re bipolar, bitch! You are bipolar! Bipolar Kenya, go get your medication. That’s why your husband left because you’re bipolar! Too bad your husband don’t like you,” NeNe screamed. “Your husband doesn’t like you! … He never liked you!”

After the costars nearly got physical, the episode ended with a “to be continued.”

While time will tell if the women bury the hatchet at the reunion taping, they did not end the season on good terms. Back in January, Kenya told Us Weekly that NeNe is “absolutely the worst friend anyone could ever ask for.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.