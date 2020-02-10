A blast from the past! Bradley Cooper caught up with ex-girlfriend Renée Zellweger at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

Cooper, 45, and Zellweger, 50, interacted while inside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The moment occurred just before the former flames took their seats prior to the show kicking off. It was already a big night for Zellweger, who is up for the coveted Best Actress award for Judy.

The exes first met while working on the set of the 2009 thriller Case 39. From there, Cooper and Zellweger began seeing each other romantically. However, Us Weekly confirmed in March 2011 that they cut ties after less than two years together.

In the wake of their split, a source told Us that Cooper’s career was a big contributing factor to their split. “He worked really hard to get into leading man status,” the insider explained, noting that the Chicago actress “traveled with him to make it work” and took “a backseat” in her own career.

“She’s accomplished a lot of her professional goals,” the source said at the time. “So Renée took some time out to be a great girlfriend and see if this is what it took to make a relationship work.”

Before they got together, the acclaimed actors were involved in brief marriages. Cooper was married to actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007, while Zellweger was married to Kenny Chesney for four months in 2005.

Zellweger went on to date musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. Cooper, for his part, dated Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013 and Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. He most notably was linked to Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea, from 2015 to 2019.

In June 2019, a source told Us that the 34-year-old Russian model was “still staying at his house” following her split from Cooper. “It’s complicated because of the baby,” the insider added.

Ahead of their breakup, Us confirmed that Cooper and Shayk, who last publicly reunited at the 2020 BAFTAs on February 2, hadn’t “been getting along for a while.” The exes were “not in a great place.”