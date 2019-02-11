Mac Miller’s Swimming was up for Best Rap Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, but the late rapper lost to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy. Ariana Grande was not happy about the snub — and made her anger toward the Recording Academy known.

Grande, 25, wrote in a series of tweets shortly after the award as announced: “Trash. F—k. Bulls—t. Literal bulls—t.”

Some Twitter users thought the “7 Rings” singer’s shade was directed at Cardi, 26, but Grande quickly clarified that she was happy for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and apologized for the confusion. “Nothing to do w her,” the former Victorious actress told a fan. “Good for her. i promise. i’m sorry.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress also stood up for the “Money” wordsmith after a fan called her “trash.” Grande added in a second tweet: “She’s not at all and that’s not what i meant and u know that.”

The Scream Queens alum went on to explain that she was upset on behalf of Miller’s family, who flew out to Los Angeles to attend the awards show. “Y’all invited Mac’s parents out and you didn’t give him an award are y’all DUMB? @RecordingAcademy,” a fan tweeted, to which Grande replied, “This. this is what i meant. karen was gonna have a green suit made.” All of Grande’s tweets about the loss have since been deleted.

However, this isn’t the first issue Grande had with this year’s Grammys. On Thursday, February 7, the former Broadway star called out longtime producer Ken Ehrlich, who claimed the musician would not perform at the awards show because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she fired back on Twitter. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

She added: “I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers, was in L.A. hanging out with Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David ahead of the Grammys. Grande, who took home the award for Best Pop Album for Sweetener, dated Miller for nearly two years before they split in May 2018, weeks before the pop star started dating the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress and the SNL star got engaged less than a month later, but called it quits in October 2018, a month after Miller died from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

