Music to our ears! Miranda Lambert set the 2021 Grammy Awards stage on fire with a beautiful rendition of “Bluebird” as her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, watched her from the audience.

The “Tequila Does” singer, 37, took the stage in a sexy, blue dress by Genny and Kwiat jewels. She performed the heartfelt song from a circular platform with flowers draped in the background as fellow country singers Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris cheered her on from the side stage.

Lambert, who was nominated for three awards and won Best Country Album at the Sunday, March 14, show, teased her Grammys appearance in a sneak peek video released on Friday, March 12.

“I’m just excited to sing it, and the set is beautiful,” she said in the clip from the Recording Academy via Country Now. “It’s very ethereal and there’s, like, this peaceful vibe. It’s got a lot of flowers. So, I’m excited about it.”

The Texas native noted she hasn’t really performed “Bluebird” much because it was released toward the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but said she couldn’t be happier to take the stage in person.

“The Grammys is just a night to celebrate all kinds of art. It’s where all different musicians from all genres come together and celebrate what we do and show respect for each other,” she said. “I definitely know I speak for all of us, probably, when I say we really miss the fans this year especially, but at least we can bring the music to their homes this year, and that’s better than nothing.”

One day prior, the “Vice” singer revealed that she was in California for the 63rd annual awards show, sharing a photo of her and McLoughlin, 29, watching the sunset.

“California dreamin’ 💖 #GrammyWeek #backtowork #bluebird🐦,” she captioned the Instagram snap on Thursday, March 11.

Last month, the Grammy winner opened up about her marriage to the former police officer, telling SiriusXM’s Storme Warren how the pandemic quarantine has strengthened their relationship.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so, we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” the Pistol Annies frontwoman said in February. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so, I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

The pair, who tied the knot in January 2019, got closer through music as well, when McLoughlin made his music video debut for her song “Settling Down” in October 2020.

“I’ve never had a love interest in a video my entire career. And so, I figured why not my husband,” Lambert told Warren last month. “He was a champ and I got to ride my real horse Gibson. … I’m like, what kind of Princess Bride fairytale is this? It’s awesome.”

Shortly after the couple’s one-year anniversary in January 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the country singer’s plans for the future with her husband, saying kids are definitely on her mind.

“Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever,” the source told Us in March 2020. “They get along so well together. They’re always focused on each other and cuddling or kissing. They’re very hot for each other, and it shows in their body language.”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The Voice coach has since moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he asked to marry him in October 2020.