That summer feelin’! Olivia Wilde celebrated her beau Harry Styles’ first Grammy win in the most subtle and clever way.

After the singer, 27, took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Watermelon Sugar,” the filmmaker, 37, showed support via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 15. She uploaded a throwback Polaroid-style photo of Paul McCartney taking a big bite out of a watermelon slice, as Styles does in the summery music video for his award-winning track. Wilde captioned the post with a raised-hands emoji.

The former One Direction member made hearts race on Sunday, March 14, when he opened the 63rd annual awards ceremony with a sexy performance of “Watermelon Sugar.” While singing a jazzy rendition of the tune from his 2019 album, Fine Line, Styles strutted across the stage in a black leather Gucci suit. He was shirtless under his blazer, accessorizing with a green feather boa that he eventually ditched.

Later in the evening, the England native added “Grammy winner” to his already impressive résumé.

“To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville,” he said during his acceptance speech before thanking his manager Jeffrey Azoff, songwriters Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland and Columbia Records.

Styles went on to call the other songs nominated in the category “f–king massive,” saying that he felt “very grateful” to have been recognized alongside Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.” He was also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video, which went to Lipa, 25, and Beyoncé, respectively.

Although the “Golden” crooner was forced to postpone his Love on Tour due the COVID-19 crisis, 2021 is already shaping up to be a big year for him. He and Wilde wrapped filming for Don’t Worry Darling in February after sparking a romance on the set of the upcoming movie, which she directs and stars in.

The actress, who shares 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, previously praised Styles’ acting abilities during their final day of shooting.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ … He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”