Hannah Brown is still keeping tabs on Peter Weber. The 25-year-old former Bachelorette threw shade at Victoria Fuller while catching up The Bachelor.

During the Monday, February 10, episode of the reality series, Victoria admitted that she was in a “pissed-off mood” and “annoying to be around” during the three-on-one date with Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

Hannah, who recorded an Instagram Story of herself watching the episode, reacted to Victoria’s remarks.

“Well… you said it,” the former Miss Alabama quipped right after Victoria called herself “annoying.”

Hannah also wrote a shady caption. “I’m not purposely posting these when there is something ridiculous being said in the background … it’s just happening,” she wrote.

victoria f: it’s annoying to be around me!

hannah b: i’m DEAD we STAN #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YxMsKIk2JJ — erika 🐷 (@alifxrous) February 11, 2020

Peter previously competed for Hannah’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. While she sent him packing before the final week, the Dancing With the Stars champ showed up during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor to catch up with the pilot. The exes had an emotional conversation — and Peter even invited Hannah to stay — but she ultimately left. The contestants, however, were upset with Peter for prolonging their relationship.

“I mean, I totally understood their frustration. I was just as frustrated, if not more,” Peter told Us Weekly exclusively last month about the situation. “And the entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me.”

He added: “I tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them. And, you know, I feel like I did my best job and that’s all I could have done.”

While some fans are still convinced that Peter and Hannah are romantically linked because the season 24 ending hasn’t been spoiled yet, she confirmed she was single last month. Peter also shut down the theory during an interview with Access.

“People are really good at speculating. I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending from anyone,” he said, noting the finale will be “unconventional.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.