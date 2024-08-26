Real talk, August 26 should be a national holiday — or at least a day of observance — due to how many hot movie stars were born on that date.

Chris Pine, Dylan O’Brien and Keke Palmer are just three of the eight major actors who share the same birthdate, and we’re not complaining. What makes these stars even hotter is that they are unfazed by their sex appeal.

“I got my start playing boyfriends, princes, husbands to be,” Pine told W Magazine in January 2017, reliving his rise to fame. The actor then broke into a funny English accent, adding, “It was a large responsibility, of course!”

He teased that “wasn’t too good at many other things” so following in his parents’ acting footsteps “just kinda happened.” (Chris’ dad, Robert Pine, is still an actor, while his mother, Gwynne Gilford, left the industry in 1987.)

Luckily for Us, Chris has grown into a box office smash in his own right since his 2004 movie debut in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and, yes, we must admire him for aging like fine wine with every decade as well.

Related: The Internet's Best Boyfriends of 2023, Ranked Several celebrities have earned the title of “The Internet’s Boyfriend,” but some have stood out more than others throughout 2023. The slang term of endearment is used in reference to a popular male celebrity who fans obsess over online. “They stand for something good, whether that be just kindness, whether that be challenging gender norms, […]

O’Brien, meanwhile, was a teen heartthrob thanks to his role as Stiles on Teen Wolf, before becoming an action star in the Maze Runner franchise. In 2022, he was dubbed one of the internet’s favorite boyfriends, an accolade that made him a bit bashful.

“It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful,” O’Brien told Bustle of the title in March 2022, tearing up as he spoke. “It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen.”

Scroll down to see the sexiest actors born on August 26 — and what makes them so hot:

Chris Pine

Chris’ classically good looks were evident right out the gate, but by 2009 — a.k.a. when he played Kirk in Star Trek — he went from handsome to downright sexy. In recent years, Chris has leaned into his inner hippie, rocking longer hair and retro threads, much to the applause of all of Us adoring fans. Plus, now that he’s in his silver fox era — or going grey — we can’t stop starring at his hair.

Macaulay Culkin

Culkin had quite the glow-up after making a name for himself as a child star in films like Home Alone and Uncle Buck. After stepping away from the spotlight for a bit, Culkin returned and brought the laughs beginning in the mid aughts. The actor hit peak hotness after becoming a dad in 2021. Sadly, he’s off the market and engaged to equally gorgeous Brenda Song, with whom he shares two sons. (Do they make awards for the cutest family ever?)

Keke Palmer

Palmer’s middle name should be “fierce” or “badass” because of how much of a boss she is both on and off screen. Following her time as a Nickelodeon star, Palmer became a producer, released her own music and starred in a series of hit movies. Her style during her first pregnancy, proved to Us that moms can be sexy, and Palmer has continued to slay the game since welcoming her baby boy, Leo, in February 2023.

Dylan O’Brien

O’Brien went from adorkable Stiles Stilinski on Teen Wolf to Syfy hunk with the Maze Runner movies and we’re not mad about it. Just when you thought he couldn’t get any dreamier, O’Brien starred in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: Short Film. While he portrayed an ex-boyfriend that many can’t stand, his scruffy face and Autumn-inspired style helped immortalize him as the internet’s favorite boy toy.

Evan Ross

We’d be lying if we said we haven’t been hooked on Ross since he played Messalla in The Hunger Games franchise. Ross has since outgrown his babyface looks and now screams rock god based on his edgy style and striking facial features. If that’s not enough of a reason to love him, Ross is married to the coolest chick, Ashlee Simpson, and together they share two totally rad kids, Jagger and Ziggy. (Simpson shares her eldest child, son Bronx, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.)

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy has always been a loveable fixture in Hollywood, especially after she played Suki on Gilmore Girls. As her star power has grown, the comedian has become a style star in her own right and someone we can’t stop loving. She’s remained true to herself while showing off a slimmer and sleeker figure — and we are here for it. Oh, did we mention, McCarthy is married to the equally funny Ben Falcone? The couple, who share two daughters, leave Us in stitches with every one of their movie collabs.

Mike Colter

Colter caught fans’ attention in 2011 when he began playing Malcom Ward on Ringer. The hype around him grew after playing Lemond Bishop on The Good Wife. However, it was his role as superhero Luke Cage that got fans talking about just how hot Colter is. Don’t tell Us, you don’t remember all those shirtless scenes? They’re living rent free in our minds. PS: Colter is the ultimate girl dad to his and wife Iva Colter’s two girls. He even created a hair care line for kids because of his little ones, which is so hot!

John Mulaney

Funny guys like Mulaney prove that laughter is sexy. While Mulaney looks a little nerdy, his humor and confidence have made him one of the hottest comedians in Hollywood. He landed Olivia Munn, whom he wed in July 2024, so clearly, his Clark Kent vibes can’t be underestimated. Sidenote: Mulaney’s hotness level increased when he became a dad to his and Munn’s son, Malcolm.