



No harm, no foul? Todrick Hall dished on Taylor Swift’s reaction to John Travolta mistaking her for RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jade Jolie at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26.

As a refresher, the 29-year-old singer was announced as the winner of the Video of the Year award for “You Need to Calm Down.” When she took the stage with her music video’s cast and crew, Travolta went to present Swift with the coveted prize. However, the Pulp Fiction actor attempted to give the trophy to Swift look-a-like Jolie instead.

“He was so confident that it was her,” Hall, Swift’s longtime pal who also co-executive produced the winning visual, said on the Jerry O’ show on Wednesday, August 28. “I loved it! I saw it, and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious.”

The 34-year-old choreographer continued by praising the reality TV star, adding: “Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing at Play nightclub and she is a fantastic drag queen. Everybody knows that she is the Taylor Swift doppelgänger, so I think that was the highest compliment he could pay her.”

After Travolta’s VMAs mishap, Jolie poked fun at the situation on Instagram. “Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta 😂😂😂😘😘😘,” she captioned a video clip of the awkward moment on Tuesday, August 27.

The Fanatic actor, 65, has a history of messing up at awards shows. He notably mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Academy Awards, where he referred to the Tony winner as “Adele Dazeem.”

After butchering the Frozen star’s name, Travolta issued an apology. “I’ve been beating myself up all day,” he previously said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Then I thought … ‘What would Idina Menzel say?’ She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented, and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!”

Shortly after the viral incident, Menzel told Billboard that the name flub “threw me for a minute,” but the duo are on good terms. “He was really gracious and sent this gorgeous email, and we’re buddies and it’s all cool,” she said at the time.

