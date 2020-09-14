The one where Ellen DeGeneres hosts? Lisa Kudrow teased whether the comedian would be helming the upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max during a discussion with Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, asked Kudrow, 57, if fans can expect “weave-pulling” or a “more collegial” reunion show from the Friends cast, to which Kudrow laughed before spilling a few details about the special.

“Oh my god that’s so funny,” the Web Therapy actress said during the Monday, September 14, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show. “Well, I think we’re going to sit around like a really nice restaurant and have you host and start screaming at each other … No, that’s not, I don’t know. I can’t say.”

After the Bravo personality revealed that he’d heard DeGeneres, 62, was slated to host the reunion, which was originally set to film in March but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kudrow played coy.

“Um, you may [have heard that], I don’t know,” she responded. “I don’t know that that’s been decided. Yeah.”

During her radio show appearance, the California native also discussed what her Friends group text — which includes all her former castmates — usually entails.

“I mean, it’s, you know, checking in and how are you and stuff like that,” she said. “And then [now] it’s more about, you know, around the reunion and let’s talk about this and can we jump on a call and, and stuff like that.”

The special will mark the first time Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have publicly reunited since 2016, when they joined together to pay tribute to James Burrows.

“We want people to know: It’s not a scripted episode,” Kudrow told Entertainment Weekly in May. “It’s just us, reminiscing.”

DeGeneres’ hosting speculation comes amid drama surrounding the alleged toxic environment on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Finding Dory star came under fire in March after YouTuber NikkieTutorials (real name Nikkie de Jager) spoke negatively about meeting DeGeneres. Four months later, BuzzFeed News published a report that highlighted complaints from 10 former Ellen staffers, and one current employee.

The individuals claimed that they experienced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the talk show. Warner Bros. then announced that they were investigating the allegations internally, before the outlet published another expose detailing sexual misconduct complaints against three of the show’s executive producers. All three were fired in August.

The Ellen’s Game of Games host announced in September that her show would be returning for its 18th season on Monday, September 21. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio,” DeGeneres said in a statement earlier this month, after issuing an apology in July to her employees. “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”