Just getting started. James Kennedy shared his reaction to the final part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion in real time — and he thinks fans aren’t prepared for what is coming.

“Just watched part 3 of this reunion and let me just tell you,” the reality star, 31, said via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6. “If you were thinking that you were over it or you were ready to forgive anyone, just watch tomorrow and you are going to get shot right back to square one.”

James, who joined the show during season 3, warned viewers to go into the reunion with no expectations. “Guys. If you think it’s been a wild ride thus far. Strap your bloody seatbelts. The madness begins tomorrow. 🫡,” he captioned the post.

The DJ’s response to the final episode of season 10 comes after executive producer Alex Baskin hinted at some “new information” that would unfold on screen. “The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he told Variety in May, shortly before the first part of the Bravo special aired. “I’m not saying this as a mere tease. This is true. I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Baskin went on to speculate that some cast members may not be willing to sign on for season 11 after seeing the bombshell addressed. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” he added. “And I now think we need a minute.”

The drama kicked off behind the scenes when Us Weekly confirmed in March that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits due to his affair with Raquel Leviss. The former beauty pageant contestant, 28, and the bar owner, 40, issued individual public apologies to Ariana, 37, before facing off at the reunion taping later that same month.

After fans questioned the magnitude of the reunion reveal, Baskin doubled down on his promise that the information would shock the audience.

“You can expect to learn a lot,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “What made this reunion different than any other was that we, as a production, had no idea what was going to happen. Usually we have some sense. There’s great anticipation for Raquel to come out [in part 3]. I will say that whatever anyone thinks of what she did this past season, it was brave of her to face the music, knowing everyone is at full tilt.”

According to the producer, a new development was uncovered “a few days” after the cast reunited. “I’ll just say this isn’t a garden-variety getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana,” he continued. “There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning.”

Cast members such as Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent have previously weighed in with their guesses about the upcoming reveal.

The restauranteur, 62, slammed speculation that she was aware of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair before it made headlines, tweeting in May, “Ok … no I didn’t know … until a minute before you all did … I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules. I know the revelation … but it ain’t that.”

Lala, 32, for her part, revealed she was just as in the dark about the details as fans were.

“I wish I knew what tomorrow’s episode looked like, but I think [the producers are] so nervous there’s going to be a leak because we’re talkers in this group,” the beauty mogul said during a Tuesday appearance on The View. “Zero idea. But I do have a hard time believing it would shake us so much we wouldn’t come back. We were so desperate to be on camera signing up for reality TV. There’s not much to make us run.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.