More to the story? Jed Wyatt’s sister, Lily Wyatt, accused ABC of editing her conversation with Hannah Brown on the Monday, July 8, episode of The Bachelorette.

“They made me look so mean 😂,” Lily wrote alongside a screenshot from the episode via Instagram Story. “I swear y’all our conversation went wayyyy better than this!”

Lily was featured on Jed’s hometown date in Tennessee. During Hannah’s visit, the aspiring singer’s sister and mother, Gina Wyatt, expressed their concerns that Jed couldn’t balance an engagement and his music career.

“I wouldn’t have felt that way before just because he’s a musician,” Gina said to Hannah on Monday’s episode. “You don’t get a diploma to be a musician. So I mean, Jed’s had to have jobs and try to create time and space to do his music. It’s his heart and his soul. He couldn’t go to work and do music, so his path is different. It’s very different.”

Lily added: “Him potentially falling in love with you, I’m not sure that it’s a good thing.”

The Wyatt family’s concerns left Hannah unsure about her future with Jed, whom she admitted she was “falling in love with” earlier in the episode. During the rose ceremony, the former pageant queen opted not to send anyone home, giving roses to Jed, Luke Parker, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

“I don’t know what to do. I have four great men and I can look at a life with each of them, but I don’t know if I’ve had time to know who my person is because I need more time,” Hannah told Chris Harrison. “I want to dive in and I don’t feel like I’m diving in the way I could with any of the relationships.”

Hours before Jed’s hometown date aired, the 25-year-old broke his silence regarding the allegations that he had a girlfriend waiting for him at home.

“Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he captioned a family selfie on Monday. “Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!