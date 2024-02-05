Victoria Monét’s fellow Best New Artist nominees couldn’t be happier that she took home the award at the 2024 Grammys.

“Just so we are clear – Victoria Monét deserved that award,” Jelly Roll tweeted after the Sunday, February 4, awards show. “She is incredible. She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award. We come back next year stronger more nominations – I’m inspired.”

The country star, 39, also shared an Instagram Story pic of himself and Monét, 34, posing on the red carpet, which he captioned, “Congrats @victoriamonet.”

Noah Kahan, meanwhile, tweeted that Monét’s win was “well deserved,” adding, “We win together, we lose together. So honored to be nominated and massive congratulations to @VictoriaMonet on her win.”

Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones snapped an Instagram Story selfie with Monét inside the awards ceremony, while country duo The War and Treaty congratulated Monét via their Instagram Story, writing, “[You’re] kind sweet and so deserving.”

The War and Treaty member Michael Trotter Jr. continued to praise Monét via an Instagram Story video. “A special shout-out to the beautiful, the talented, the most humble Victoria Monet,” he said in the Sunday night post. “Victoria, I told you. I pointed to you, and I told you. I said, ‘Are you ready?’ And you were ready.”

Monét’s Best New Artist win received mixed reactions online, with some fans throwing their support behind her competition. “Gracie Abrams was robed [sic],” one X user wrote on Sunday, while another claimed Ice Spice “deserved” the award after not winning in any of her other three categories. (A total of eight musicians were up for Best New Artist this year.)

Zach Bryan, who took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance on Sunday for “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves, weighed in on the debate via X, declaring that Kahan, 27, was “robbed.” (The pair collaborated last year on Bryan’s song “Sarah’s Place.”)

Monét ended the night with a total of three Grammys out of the seven categories she was up for. In addition to Best New Artist, she took home the Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical trophies for her 2023 record, JAGUAR II.

“Thank you to the champagne servers tonight, that’s my first thank you,” Monét joked during her Best New Artist acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Recording Academy voting members, this is because of you guys. You pressed that button, you were in your emails, thank you so much.”

Monét went on to give a shout-out to her fellow nominees by stating that “best” is “subjective.” She continued: “I think we’re all the best. When you look at what best means introspectively, I’d like to say that is what rings true.”

Before earning her own nominations as a solo artist, Monét was recognized in 2020 for her work on close pal Ariana Grande’s album Thank U, Next. Monét cowrote several tracks on the LP, including “7 Rings” and “Do It,” which were up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song, respectively. Thank U, Next also received an Album of the Year nod. Grande, 30, did not win any of the categories that year.

The Grammys were a family affair for Monét on Sunday, who matched her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, in custom Atelier Versace dresses. She welcomed her little one with her boyfriend, John Gaines, in February 2021.