And I couldn’t help but wonder, should Jennifer Coolidge play Samantha Jones in the upcoming Sex and the City revival? Andy Cohen asked the actress whether she had any interest in taking on the role of Kim Cattrall’s character in HBO Max’s recently announced series, And Just Like That, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“You know, I was a huge, and still am, a huge Sex and the City fan. It’s one of those shows [that] you can just watch the reruns and never get times of them,” Coolidge, 59, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 14. “But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect — yeah, I don’t think you can replace her.”

Sex and the City originally ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. While Parker, 55, Nixon, 54, Davis, 55, and Cattrall, 64, all returned for the 2008 and 2010 feature films, the Filthy Rich star has made it clear that she has no interest in playing Samantha in the HBO Max revival — or ever again.

The Divorce actress confirmed earlier this month that the streaming service ordered And Just Like That, a 10-episode new series following Parker’s Carrie, Nixon’s Miranda and Davis’ Charlotte as they navigate their lives from their friendship in their 30s to their even more complicated lives in their 50s.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ #AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter,” Parker wrote alongside a video of a teaser of Carrie typing.

Nixon and Davis also shared the clip.

“You, me, New York … anything is possible,” the former Governor of New York candidate wrote.

Davis added, “Anything is possible…. Meet you there!”

While many fans celebrated the news, some viewers questioned why Cattrall wasn’t involved in the new series. Parker replied to one social media user who suggested she didn’t like her former costar.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that,” the Family Stone actress wrote via Instagram. “Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

Another user wrote, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” to which Parker replied, “We will too. We loved her so.”

TMZ also caught up with the shoe designer on Wednesday, January 13, and addressed speculation that they would replace Cattrall.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” she said. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

Cattrall, who has slammed Parker several times over the years, has yet to officially comment on the revival. She did, however, “like” a telling tweet about the news.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first,” the tweet read. “Well done @KimCattrall.”

Production on And Just Like That is set to begin in NYC this spring.