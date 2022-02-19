Could a reconciliation be on the horizon? Throughout Lamar Odom’s tenure in the Celebrity Big Brother house, he’s been candid about his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — but could he successfully woo his former flame again?

“I think he has a better chance at winning Big Brother than [reconciling with Khloé], according to social media,” Jerry O’Connell jokingly said during the Friday, February 18, episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “I would like to see Lamar win it, but that is a real long shot at this point.”

The 48-year-old Talk cohost, who is a self-proclaimed superfan of the CBS competition, opened up to host Julie Chen Moonves about where he stands with the former Los Angeles Lakers athlete, 42.

“I’m a little worried about him [being on the block] tonight,” O’Connell admitted about the Khloé and Lamar alum after Moonves, 52, noted that he has yet to win a single competition. “I love Lammy, I just got to say I love Lammy.”

The Stand By Me actor continued: “It’s funny, watching the show is, you know, as he describes [himself as] someone who has regrets, and I hate to see someone who has regrets, so I was really pulling for him. I’m really pulling for him in this house. I think it would be great for him if he won this whole thing, it would really propel him into a new stage.”

While O’Connell discussed his fan theories with the former news anchor, he dished that he’s a big fan of Big Brother.

“I’ve been watching since the beginning, but I take a particular liking to Celebrity Big Brother because — I’m not that famous — but I am a celebrity, a self-described celebrity and I know half the people in this house,” the Sliders alum said. “I’ve seen every Todrick [Hall] show, Carson [Kressley] is incredible. I mean, I met Todd Bridges, I’ve met all of them. And Celebrity Big Brother to me, because unscripted or reality television is so popular, you know [like] Cynthia Bailey, these people are experts at unscripted television so it’s literally like an all-star game in there.”

O’Connell also expressed his interest in following in the season 3 competitors’ footsteps next season: “Listen, I’m here, let’s make it happen. … Where do I sign?”

Throughout the Darkness to Light author’s stint in the Big Brother house, which began airing earlier this month, he’s been vocal about his past relationship with the Good American cofounder, 37. (The duo were married for four years between 2009 and 2013 before Kardashian filed for divorce. It was finalized in December 2016.)

“When I married Khloé, there’s just so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship,” Odom told the cameras during the February 14 episode. “If I could take it back, of course I’d take it back. I was never my intention to hurt her. My mind and head weren’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

