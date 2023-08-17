While some fans get tattoos of their favorite star’s autograph, one Jonas Brothers fan got one drawn by Joe Jonas himself.

“Joe Jonas drawing me a tattoo last night in Boston,” a fan captioned a Wednesday, August 16, TikTok video of Joe, 34, pausing mid-performance to draw a picture on their sign which read “Draw me a tattoo?” After taking a few moments to create the custom ink, Joe told the concertgoer the picture was of “me and you” before returning to the stage.

The fan proceeded to get the image — which featured two smiley faces — tattooed on their leg after the show.

The sweet moment occurred during the first of the Jonas Brothers’ two-night stop at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday, August 15. Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas will continue to take The Tour to cities across the U.S. through the end of the year before beginning international performances in 2024.

It was also at the tour’s Tuesday performance that Nick, 30, experienced an onstage mishap. While performing the song “Sail Away,” the singer accidentally fell through a trap door. In a fan video of the incident shared via TikTok on Wednesday, a security guard can be seen attempting to inform Nick of the door before the accident.

After mouthing “ouch,” Nick played the injury off like a pro before joining Joe and Kevin center stage to finish the song.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off The Tour — during which the group performs all five of their albums in the span of three hours — with a two-night stay at New York’s Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13. After years of going on tour together, the band emphasized they are making mental health their top priority this time around.

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,” Joe told the Associated Press in May. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

Joe — who shares two daughters with his wife, Sophie Turner — continued: “We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And, I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well.”

Nick went on to tell the outlet how excited he and his brothers — who hail from New Jersey — were to begin the tour at their “favorite baseball team’s stadium.”

“We got to go and kind of go to a game [at Yankee Stadium] and meet some of the players about a month ago,” he stated. “And we were just looking around, thinking the 10-year-old version of us that was sitting up in the highest nosebleed section seat would not believe that we’re going to play this place twice.”