Friendly exes! Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner showed his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift love at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, August 26.

In a video shared on social media, the Jonas Brothers band member, 30, and the former Game of Thrones star, 23, were spotted standing and clapping for Swift, 29, after she won a Moon Person at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the moment, the “Lover” singer turned around and saw Jonas and Turner, who tied the knot in May, rooting for her.

JOE AND SOPHIE STANDING AND CHEERING WHEN TAYLOR SWIFT WON. I LOVE THEM. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1nhpfrpdBZ — Jonas News. (@JonasConcerts) August 27, 2019

Swift, who opened the show, took home two awards for “You Need to Calm Down” during the broadcast: Video of the Year and Video for Good. Swift’s video for “ME!” also won the award for Best Visual Effects.

The Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, received the Best Pop Video trophy for “Sucker.”

Jonas and Swift were first linked back in 2008. After they split, the “Cruel Summer” songstress infamously told Ellen DeGeneres that the DNCE frontman broke up with her “over the phone in 25 seconds.” Earlier this year, Swift admitted she regretted making the drama public.

“I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift recalled to the host during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

A month later, Jonas said Swift’s admission was “nice” to hear.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” he said during a June interview on British talk show Lorraine. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice. We’re all friends and it’s all good.”

Swift has indeed moved on. The Grammy winner, who started seeing boyfriend Joe Alwyn in May 2017, seemingly has wedding bells on her mind, singing about tying the knot in several songs on her new album, Lover.

According to a source, the Cats actress will “spend time” in London with Alwyn, 28, in the days following the VMAs.

